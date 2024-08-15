Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 33,738 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,646,000. DMC Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

