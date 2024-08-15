Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $661.68. 4,010,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $285.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

