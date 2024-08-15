Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.04. 1,055,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $256.24. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.48 and its 200 day moving average is $228.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.