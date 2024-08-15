EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.88

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$98.88 and last traded at C$98.48, with a volume of 13934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.44.

Get EQB alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EQB

EQB Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$89.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that EQB Inc. will post 11.7194067 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.