Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 15th (AEIS, ARKR, ARL, CCF, CHUY, DGLY, EKSO, HIBB, JNPR, LEDS)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, August 15th:

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.