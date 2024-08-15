Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 15th (AEIS, ARKR, ARL, CCF, CHUY, DGLY, EKSO, HIBB, JNPR, LEDS)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, August 15th:

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

