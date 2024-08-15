Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) PT Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

ERAS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. Erasca has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $452.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erasca will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 573,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 545,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Erasca during the second quarter worth $8,667,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Erasca during the second quarter worth $5,899,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Erasca during the second quarter worth $4,011,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

