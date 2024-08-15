Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,635 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 751.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 364,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 321,859 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,557 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
