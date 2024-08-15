ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) PT Lowered to $1.50 at TD Cowen

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.20% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GWH. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESS Tech
ESS Tech Trading Down 13.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 212,070 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
About ESS Tech
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ESS Tech
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Walmart Stock: Buy the Rip or Wait for the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.