ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) PT Lowered to $1.50 at TD Cowen

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GWH. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.93.

Shares of GWH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 1,465,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,446. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 212,070 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

