Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Short Interest Update

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.76. 359,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,168. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

