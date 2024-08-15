Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $6.60 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,396,213,928 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,396,213,928.3975718. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09398051 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $8,363,398.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

