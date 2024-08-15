Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 3.3 %

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

