Evercore ISI Trims AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Target Price to $216.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $218.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.12.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $213.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $218.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.03.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,755,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

