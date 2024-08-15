Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.44. 207,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $417.92.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.21 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EG

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.