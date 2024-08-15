Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Announces Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

EVOK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $47.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

