ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

XFIN remained flat at $11.06 on Thursday. 73 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,448. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,801,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 83,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.