Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$47.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$46.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.64.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

