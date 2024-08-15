ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $1,362,000.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 164.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.