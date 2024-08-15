Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

EXPE stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.97. 406,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,706. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

