Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 114,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 627,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

EXAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exscientia by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 202,377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 22.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

