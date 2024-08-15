Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after buying an additional 1,037,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $119.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,216,750. The firm has a market cap of $470.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

