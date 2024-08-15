Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,772.00

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,772.00 and last traded at $1,769.10, with a volume of 34345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,720.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.82.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,545.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,361.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $38,618,138. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

