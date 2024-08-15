Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Releases Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 1,343,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,873. The company has a market cap of $383.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FATE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

