Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS opened at $93.21 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

