Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CE stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.23. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.13.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

