Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 19,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

