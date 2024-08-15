Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in July

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 840.5 days.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

Shares of FNNNF stock remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

