FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of FinWise Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of FINW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.68. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

