First Digital USD (FDUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $5.18 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,150,508,590 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,131,508,691.2. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00110084 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 337 active market(s) with $5,136,769,946.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

