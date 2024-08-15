First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:FSFG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. 12,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.