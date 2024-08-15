First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance
First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Savings Financial Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Walmart Stock: Buy the Rip or Wait for the Dip?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.