First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Up 166.7% in July

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $162,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.0372 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

