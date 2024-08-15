Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3,016.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.23. The company had a trading volume of 370,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,633. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $165.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

