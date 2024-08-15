Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Sets New 12-Month High at $165.73

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.73 and last traded at $165.71, with a volume of 1050222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Get Fiserv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $6,152,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 42.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 163,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.