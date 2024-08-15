Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) CAO Sells $628,030.00 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fluor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FLR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,322 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,992,000 after purchasing an additional 614,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 177,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth approximately $47,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

