Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Increased to $224.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLUT. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,213.50.

NYSE FLUT opened at $206.70 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,477,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $4,559,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 45.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,961,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

