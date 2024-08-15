Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortrea’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTRE. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of FTRE opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fortrea by 152.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

