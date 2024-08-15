Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.59, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 413,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,420. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $953,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $110,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

