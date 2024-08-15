Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Declares Annual Dividend of $2.30

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 2.30 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Down 1.9 %
FEDU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 2,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.