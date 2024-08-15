Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Declares Annual Dividend of $2.30

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 2.30 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Down 1.9 %

FEDU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 2,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

