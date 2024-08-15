Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.497 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$165.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of C$31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$167.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$161.98. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$198.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. In related news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,705.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.