Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.497 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$165.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of C$31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$167.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$161.98. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$198.00.

In other news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. In related news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,705.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.18.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

