Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.71. 469,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,360. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $146.43.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

