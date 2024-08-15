G999 (G999) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.12

G999 (G999) traded up 111% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 111% higher against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $0.12 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00035062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000100 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

