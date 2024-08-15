Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 76256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.03, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.20.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

