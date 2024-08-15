Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Shares of GALT stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 55,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,827. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

