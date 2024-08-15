Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, Zacks reports.

Galecto Price Performance

NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,350. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.17. Galecto has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Galecto from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

