Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Gamehost Stock Performance

GH traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$10.50. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. Gamehost has a 52 week low of C$8.45 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

