Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 727,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,844. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

