Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Update

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Gaucho Group Trading Down 5.7 %

VINO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,114. Gaucho Group has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 210.57% and a negative net margin of 709.04%.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

