GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.