GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.83.

GEV opened at $184.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.36. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $185.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

