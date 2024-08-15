GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GEV. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
