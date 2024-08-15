GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Down 2.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.92 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 97,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 401,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Specifically, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,761,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,088,166.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $146,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,761,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,088,166.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 125,804 shares of company stock worth $2,606,170 and sold 663,124 shares worth $21,294,497. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGS. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

GeneDx Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $862.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

