General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 0%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $166.25 and last traded at $166.79. 610,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,977,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.79. The firm has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

